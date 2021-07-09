Update: Eastbound I-84 finally back open near Pendleton after four hours

Eastbound Interstate 84 was closed for nearly four hours south of Pendleton after a semi collision. Oregon Department of Transportation

A semi truck and trailer crash outside of Pendleton kept the a stretch of Interstate 84 closed for nearly four hours and backed up traffic for miles Friday morning.

An Oregon State Police investigation into the crash that happened seven miles outside of Pendleton at 6:30 a.m. kept the road blocked, said Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Tom Strandberg.

The details of the crash were not immediately available.

Information about highway closures is available at tripcheck.com