Rescue crews called to Palouse Falls after hiker falls from cliff

Emergency crews found an injured hiker at Palouse Falls State Park after a report Thursday evening of someone falling from a cliff near the falls.

Few details were immediately available. However, someone called 911 emergency dispatchers in the Tri-Cities about 4:40 p.m. to report seeing a person fall, according to scanner reports.

Crews from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Franklin County Fire District 2 were among those responding.

At 5:45 p.m. rescuers reported finding the person alive, though the hiker’s injuries were not certain.

It’s unclear if the hiker ended up on the rocks or in the water.

Palouse Falls in north Franklin County was declared Washington’s state waterfall in 2014.

Visitors frequently leave the safety of the fenced overlook to walk down undeveloped paths, trying for a closer view of the water cascading down 198 feet.

While beautiful, the falls have proven deadly.

At least four men, all in their 20s, have died at the park since 2016 after following unofficial trails into undeveloped areas.

Two of them fell to their deaths from the rocky cliff sides of the Palouse River above the falls, and two drowned while swimming beneath the falls.

Washington State Parks in 2018 installed blunt signs and additional fencing to help visitors understand that the risk of death at the falls is real.

“Warning — People have died here,” one sign says. “We want you to live — Stay back from cliff edge.”

Earlier this year, in May, rescue teams were called in to help a Walla Walla man after he was hit with a football-sized rock that fell from a cliff. He then fell 20 feet below the lowest trail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.