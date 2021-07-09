He was hit by 3 cars while dancing in Tri-Cities traffic. Officers don’t know his name

Investigators still do not know the name of a man hit by three cars in Kennewick earlier this week.

The Washington State Patrol started getting reports about the man dancing in traffic on the Highway 240 ramp at Edison Street shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, said Trooper Chris Thorson.

As troopers were responding, the man was clipped by the side mirror of a Toyota Camry. He then got up and started running in the roadway, said a WSP traffic memo.

He was then clipped again by the mirror of a passing Mercedes, before being hit by a Chevy Malibu.

Thorson said the man continued trying to run away even after troopers arrived, but didn’t get far.

He was seriously hurt and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. It’s believed he was drunk or high, said investigators.

None of the three drivers, Chloe J. Garner, 19, of Kennewick, Armando Castillo Gomez, 32, of Kennewick, and Byron D. Laws, 34, of Richland, was hurt or facing any charges.