Fire is burning Kennewick’s Columbia Park. Areas are being evacuated

A wild fire is forcing people out of Columbia Park after dry grasses and brush ignited near the Edison Street entrance in Kennewick.

Firefighters are at the scene of the blaze that broke out about 11 a.m. Wednesday in the thick brush near Highway 240, according to initial emergency scanner reports.

Fire crews have asked Kennewick police and the Washington State Patrol to help with evacuating the Frisbee golf course area and to divert traffic along Columbia Park Trail.

Smoke has closed one lane of westbound traffic at the Edison Street exit.

The 450-acre park stretches from Kennewick into Richland along the Columbia River. It’s western reaches feature the Reach Museum as well as the Frisbee golf course.

The park was the site of a March fire when a homeless man accidentally started a fire in a building while he used a lighter to see what he was doing inside.

This is the third fire in a Tri-City park this year. Firefighter battled a pair of fires in the Yakima River Delta in late April. The first fire was started on April 28 and the second, near Columbia Point, started the next day. Together they blackened 230 acres.

Both fires are believed to have been started by people.

