Heavy flames and thick smoke pour from upstairs windows and door of a home about 3:30 p.m. Monday at 712 Road 56 in Pasco.

One person was home but was not hurt. Two dogs also got out safely.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Due to the extreme heat, firefighters from Pasco and other agencies took turns fighting the blaze, while needing frequent breaks to cool off.