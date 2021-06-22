Local
1 seriously hurt in Franklin County rollover Tuesday afternoon
One person was seriously hurt after a rollover crash in Franklin County on Tuesday.
A SUV flipped on Columbia River Road, north of Selph Landing Road just before 2:30 p.m., said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Columbia River Road is expected to be closed for at least another hour, the sheriff’s office said.
Information about the person’s condition isn’t available. Initial reports from firefighters said they were performing CPR.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
