Local

1 seriously hurt in Franklin County rollover Tuesday afternoon

Police have blocked the intersection near Columbia River Road and Selph Landing after a high speed rollover crash left one person seriously hurt.
Police have blocked the intersection near Columbia River Road and Selph Landing after a high speed rollover crash left one person seriously hurt. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Pasco, WA

One person was seriously hurt after a rollover crash in Franklin County on Tuesday.

A SUV flipped on Columbia River Road, north of Selph Landing Road just before 2:30 p.m., said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Rollover Columbia River.jpg
Franklin County deputies are investigating a rollover crash that left one person seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon. Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Columbia River Road is expected to be closed for at least another hour, the sheriff’s office said.

Information about the person’s condition isn’t available. Initial reports from firefighters said they were performing CPR.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service