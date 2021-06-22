Here’s where you can see this year’s Miss Tri-Cities competition

McKenzie Kennedy reacts to being selected Miss Tri-Cities during the Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program in 2019. Courtesy Chris Denslow

Miss Tri-Cities competitors are returning to the stage next month.

The 61st Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program and the Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen events start at 7 p.m. July 17 at Southridge High School.

Last year’s event was canceled because of COVID.

Six women are vying for the crown of Miss Tri-Cities 2022, which three are seeking to be named Miss Outstanding Teen 2022.

The Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship program plans to award more than $30,000 to help the participants further their education. In total the program has awarded more than $365,000 in scholarship money to Tri-Cities women over the last 21 years.

The winners of the events will head to state competitions, and have a chance at reaching the national stage.

A private interview and talent competition make up more than two thirds of their scores. The remaining portions include a red carpet event and answering a question on stage.

The outstanding teens follow a similar scoring system with 70 percent split between an interview and a talent competition. Poise and personality in evening wear will be 20 percent and the remaining 10 percent is the lifestyle and fitness in sportswear section.

Reserved tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at ticketspice.com. Tickets will also be available at the door. More information is available at misstricities.org.