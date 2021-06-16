Did you feel the earth shake near Richland on Wednesday morning?

A quake of magnitude 2.3 was reported at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, centered near Richland.

It was measured just below sea level, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

Recordings at the U.S. Geological Survey placed the quake almost 5 miles west of Richland.

A quake of magnitude 1.0 to 3.0 is usually not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, according to the USGS.

The preliminary report for Wednesday’s seismic event showed 2.7 magnitude, but it was downgraded after being reviewed by a seismologist.

The updated report says it was a “probable explosion,” but gave no other information.

Blasting done during road construction and heavy earth-moving equipment have been known to trigger sensors and give false quake readings, said Tri-Cities emergency management officials, who reported no problems.

American Rock Products has the Kiona Quarry along Kennedy Road, which appears to be in the area where the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says Wednesday’s rumbling happened.

People can report a quake on the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” web page.