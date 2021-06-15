Local

Boy Scouts pay tribute on Flag Day in Kennewick

Members of the Boys Scouts of America Blue Mountain Council pay a fitting and respectful tribute during Monday’s formal flag retirement and disposal ceremony held by the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership.

About 50 people attended the Flag Day event which followed protocols established by the U.S. Flag Code.

Members of the Boys Scouts of America Blue Mountain council pay fitting tribute during Monday’s formal flag retirement and disposal ceremony held by the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership. About 50 people attended the Flag Day event which followed protocols established by the United States Flag Code. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The flag is burned in remembrance of those who died defending the United States.

Members of the Boys Scouts of America Blue Mountain Council pay a fitting and respectful tribute during Monday’s formal flag retirement and disposal ceremony held by the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership. About 50 people attended the Flag Day event which followed protocols established by the United States Flag Code. From left, are: Ryker Harris, Jude Macduff, Aashrita Bhamidimarri, Brendon Eickerman and Conner Goodsel. Bob Brawdy
