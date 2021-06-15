Boy Scouts pay tribute on Flag Day in Kennewick

Members of the Boys Scouts of America Blue Mountain Council pay a fitting and respectful tribute during Monday’s formal flag retirement and disposal ceremony held by the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership.
About 50 people attended the Flag Day event which followed protocols established by the U.S. Flag Code.
The flag is burned in remembrance of those who died defending the United States.
Bob Brawdy is Herald photographer and videographer dedicated to telling the stories of Tri-Citians through his images and videos. He’s worked for the Herald for more than 35 years, starting as an aspiring photographer when he was still in high school.
Comments