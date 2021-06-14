Remember the end of slavery with Juneteenth storytelling, food and fun in Tri-Cities area

The end to slavery in the United States will be honored Saturday, June 19, with music, food and performances in the Tri-Cities and speakers and storytelling in Prosser.

The events mark Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day.

On June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and people there at last learned the Civil War was over and enslaved people were freed.

It was two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

The state of Washington has recognized Juneteenth as a holiday since 2007. But the holiday has new standing after Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill this spring making Juneteenth a paid day off for state workers starting in 2022.

The public is invited to Kurtzman Park, 331 S. Wehe Ave., Pasco from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Saturday for a Juneteenth Celebration presented by the Tri-Cities Juneteenth Community Council.

There is no cost and everyone will receive two food and two dessert tickets, with additional items available for purchase from food trucks and vendors.

DJs will be playing music and there will be live performances, speakers and raffles at the park’s dome area. Activities also are planned for kids.

Free COVID-19 vaccines also will be available.

A kickball tournament is planned at the park all day.

Registration is required at lovinghearne@gmail.com for teams of six to eight players. The tournament will have matches for kids ages 7 to 11, youth ages 12 to 15 and adult teams.

In Richland a skate night and Urban Poets Society open mic is planned that night at the Rollarena Skating Center, 849 Stevens Drive.

The open mic is 4 to 5 p.m. and skating from 5 to 7 p.m.

Skates will be available first-come first-serve, and masks bill be required.

In Prosser, speakers and storytellers will bring Juneteenth to life on the new outdoor stage of the Prosser Branch of the Mid-Columbia Libraries from noon to 1 p.m. June 19.

The event is organized by Prosser Social Justice.