Harvesting fresh cherries for those in need in Tri-Cities

Fields of Grace volunteer Norman Rohrig reaches for clusters of ripe Bing cherries Friday morning while picking the fruit off a tree in the backyard of a home in Kennewick. The local organization, established as a ministry at West Side Church in Richland, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. Tri-City Herald

Fields of Grace volunteer Norman Rohrig reaches for clusters of ripe Bing cherries Friday while picking the fruit off a tree in the backyard of a home in Kennewick.

The local organization, established as a ministry at West Side Church in Richland, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

Trained volunteers pick a variety of fruits and vegetables from farms and residential settings for donation to local food banks.

Since its inception, the organization has trained over 1,000 volunteers who have logged over 14,000 hours of service and harvested over 1.7 million pounds of fresh produce, according to their website.

Call 509-492-2209, for information about becoming a volunteer or donating crops.