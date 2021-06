A vintage WWII B-17 Flying Fortress buzzes over the Richland Bombers graduating class of 2021 and their friends and family gathered in Fran Rish Stadium for their outdoor graduation ceremony.

Senior class leaders spent about eight months working on raising funds to pay for the aerial tribute. They ended up raising over $15,000 in community donations.

The plane is one of only 10 still functioning B-17 WWII bombers.