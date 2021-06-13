Hundreds of Tri-Cities students graduate after a trying senior year

Hundreds of Tri-City graduates picked up their diplomas Friday and Saturday, but it likely wasn’t the graduation they imagined.

Tri-City school districts held ceremonies in stadiums with a host of restrictions aimed at keeping people safe from COVID-19. That included limiting the number of people in the stadiums, keeping groups spaced out and having attendees wear masks.

It was a trying year for seniors who spent the beginning of it separated from their fellow students while they learned online. They began transitioning over the winter to a combination of online and classroom learning.

They have since returned to the classroom full time.

But many of the seniors missed out on the usual rites of passage, such as homecoming games and proms.

Delta High School Principal Mike Johnson said the challenges of the pandemic have left the graduating seniors stronger and more resilient.

“With the onset of the pandemic, I believe this was one of the most difficult things to get past, accepting what has happened to you,” Johnson said during Thursday’s graduation ceremony.

“But as the pandemic progressed and things kept happening to you, each time I believe you moved past that acceptance more quickly and were able to overcome those negative consequences more expeditiously.”

Richland graduations were moved to Fran Rish Stadium this year, with Hanford High’s celebration on Friday and Richland High’s on Saturday.

Richland students got the chance to see a historic B-17 bomber as it flew over their celebration. Community members donated $15,000 to make it possible.

In Kennewick, students gathered in Lampson Stadium for three graduations across the day for Kamiakin, Southridge and Kennewick high schools starting at 8:30 a.m.

In Pasco, Chiawana and Pasco high schools each held three smaller ceremonies to give people more space to attend.