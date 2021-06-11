Tri-Cities therapeutic horse charts new course for special needs riders 

Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (TROT) participants and volunteers try out the new Happy Trails Sensory Course, a five-station custom motor-sensory course created in partnership with the Leadership Tri-Cities Alumni Association.

TROT provides specialty programs in the Mid-Columbia, including adaptive horseback riding, for children and adults with mental and physical challenges.

Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (TROT) participants and volunteers try out the new Happy Trails Sensory Course, a five-station custom motor-sensory course created in partnership with the Leadership Tri-Cities Alumni Association. TROT provides specialty programs in the Mid-Columbia, including adaptive horseback riding, for children and adults with mental and physical challenges. Jennifer King

The new sensory course is intended to stimulate neurological systems and strengthen riders’ auditory, visual and tactile senses.

TROT’s ‘Trail Blazin’ BBQ’ fundraiser is from 6 to 10 p.m. June 12 to help raise money for programs and resources. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to trot3cities.org.