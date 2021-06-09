Moving mountains of dirt for Highway 395 underpass in Kennewick

Employees with Scarsella Brothers Contractors move tons of dirt just off Ridgeline Drive at the site of the new $22.5 million Ridgeline underpass project on Highway 395 in south Kennewick.

The project includes on- and off-ramps, widening the west side of the highway to Interstate 82 and the east side to Hildebrand Boulevard.

The underpass is being be built in partnership with the Washington Department of Transportation and received $15 million through Connecting Washington, the 2015 Legislature’s transportation package.

A new water line also will be installed with the underpass.

The work is expected to be finished in 2022.