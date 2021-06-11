A Riesling with a reason, local wine funds Alzheimer’s research

Coeur Cause Wines owners Stacy Bellew, second from right, and David Standerford, far right, unveil a sparkling Riesling created in partnership with Milbrandt Vineyards that will benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Washington state by providing 10% of all sales until the end of 2021.

The launch was celebrated with a presentation at the Milbrandt tasting room in Prosser on Saturday.

“As a daughter of a mother living with (Alzheimer’s), I now fully understand the painful journey (people affected by Alzheimer’s) and their caregivers face,” said Stacy Bellew. “It’s what drove me to start Coeur Cause, a brand fully committed to raising awareness and funds to fight diseases like these.”

Rep. Dan Newhouse, center, and Milbrandt Vineyard owner Butch Milbrandt, far left, and his wife Lisa, second from left, were also in attendance and spoke about the importance of Alzheimer’s awareness and research.

“This is an issue that affects my wife Lisa and I very deeply,” said Butch Milbrandt. “We lost Lisa’s mother a few years ago to Alzheimer’s. We are proud to partner with Coeur Cause Wines and sell the sparkling Riesling to help start the conversation in our tasting rooms, shine a light on resources and encourage people to get involved.”

Erica Grissmerson, who manages the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in Tri-Cities, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association for the funds that will come from the wine sales.

The local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association offers a 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900, as well as support groups, educational programs and more. Anyone wishing to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s this fall can find an event close by and register at alz.org/walk.