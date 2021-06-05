Local
Digging in to replace crumbling 84-year-old Pasco underpass
Current and former members of the Pasco City Council take part in Friday’s groundbreaking for the $36 million Lewis Street Overpass project.
The project will replace the current 1937 underpass and will carry the roadway above the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway tracks between Second and Oregon avenues.
The project includes one lane in each direction, lighting, bike lanes and sidewalks on both sides and is expected to be completed by fall 2023.
Comments