Kennewick couple wakes up to bright lights. Their garage was engulfed in flames

A Kennewick couple escaped from their burning Kennewick home after waking up to flames..

The husband and wife were asleep when the man noticed lights outside the house just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. When he went to investigate, he found their garage on fire, Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael said in a release.

The couple got in their car and parked a distance away until firefighters could get there.

“They did everything they were supposed to do,” Michael told the Herald. “They didn’t go back into the house.”

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the back of an attached garage and its attic. Smoke poured from the eaves.

Crews were able to keep the damage contained to the garage and attic, Michael said. There was some smoke and heat damage to several rooms inside the house at 706 S. Taft St.

They were able to stay overnight at a hotel room and were working with their insurance company for a more permanent place to stay.

Investigators are still trying to determine what started the blaze.

Firefighters from Benton County Fire District 1 and the Richland Fire Department helped with the effort.