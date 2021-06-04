A Tri-Cities woman has been missing for 1 year. Have you seen her?

Tammy Lee Berg of Finley has not been heard from since 2020 and has been classified as a missing person. These pictures are about 4 years old. Benton County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 56-year-old Finley woman who has not spoken with her family in a year.

Tammy Lee Berg last had contact with her loved ones in May or June 2020.

There were unconfirmed sightings of Berg in Kennewick and Walla Walla around the time she went missing, but nothing since, according to Detective Sgt. Carlos Trevino with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Berg has family in the Seattle area and may be living in a homeless community on the west side.

She is not believed to have a vehicle.

Berg is about 5-foot-7 and 110 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office through non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333, or Detective CJ Conner at 509-735-6555, ext. 7201.