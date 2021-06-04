High fire danger in Tri-Cities as winds arrive

Firefighters from the Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 mop up hot spots from a natural cover fire Thursday afternoon in the backyard of a home in the 2300 block of West 12th Avenue in Kennewick.

Two vehicles were scorched by the flames that burned brush and leaves but didn’t damage any buildings.

Fire officials say the cause is under investigation.

Fire danger remains high after the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for wind and low relative humidity on Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. across the Mid-Columbia region and part of Oregon.