Need to cool off? Here’s where to find swimming beaches in the Tri-Cities area

Hot weather in the Tri-Cities is in full swing, and when the temps go above 90, 100 or even near 110, you need to find ways to cool off.

Luckily, it is not hard to find water in Tri-Cities. There are lots of places where you can go in the area to beat the heat and take a swim.

Some of the locations have a grassy field leading up to a gravel banked waterfront. Some have sandy beach. Regardless, you might consider wearing waterproof sandals or flip flops and still watch for rocks under the water wear you walk.

From close to farther away, here are 18 places to go swimming.

The lagoon at Benton County's Two Rivers Park in Finley.

Leslie Groves Park, Richland, is a 137-acre park that offers day-use, paved water shore hiking trail, and swimming. Head north on George Washington Way and east between Van Giesen Street and Snyder Road along lakeshore.

Howard Amon Park, Richland, is a 46-acre strip along the Columbia River with trees, shade, picnic tables and benches, and a swimming beach. Head north on George Washington Way in Richland in between Comstock and Newton Streets.

Two Rivers Park, Kennewick, is a 273-acre park with a day-use area and a small swimming beach. It is about one mile southeast of Kennewick on Chemical Drive; and 1.3 miles east on Finley Road.

Two Rivers Park in Finley in Benton County

Hood Park, Burbank, is a 99-acre park with a day-use area, boat dock, and a swimming beach located 3 miles east of Pasco on the Snake River. U.S. Highway 12, at junction of Highway 124, take the roundabout north follow the signs to the park.

Sacajawea Park, Pasco, is a 284-acre, day-use park with a swimming beach at the confluence of the Snake and Columbia rivers. It is located 5 miles SE of Pasco on U.S. Highway 12; right turn onto Tank Farm Road, after the Snake River Bridge; and go 2 miles west to the park.

Levey Park, Pasco, is a 50-acre park with a day-use area and small swimming area, on the north side of the Snake River upstream of Ice Harbor Dam. It is 10.5 miles east of Pasco on Pasco-Kahlotus Road, 1 mile south on Levey Road.

People beat the heat in Hood Park along the Snake River near Pasco.

Charbonneau Park is a 244-acre park operated by the Corps of Engineers one mile upstream of Ice Harbor Dam. 8.3 miles east of Burbank on Highway 124, 2 miles north on Sun Harbor Drive.

Fishook Park is a 46-acre site on the south side of the Snake River 18 miles north and east of Pasco. It is operated by the Corps of Engineers has day-use facilities and a swimming beach. 18 miles east of Burbank on Highway 124, and 4 miles north on Fishhook Park Road.

Windust Park, Kahlotus, is a 54-acre park with a day-use area and swimming beach along the Snake River about 29 miles upstream of Ice Harbor Dam. 30 miles northeast of Pasco on Pasco-Kahlotus Road, and 5.2 miles southeast on Burr Canyon Road.

Howard Amon Park in Richland

Lyons Ferry Park, Stardust, is a beautiful and isolated park on the north riverbank of the Snake River 60 miles north and east of Pasco. It has multiple use facilities with covered shelters, hiking trails and a swimming beach. Located 8 miles northwest of Starbuck on Highway 261, on north riverbank.

Sand Station, Hermiston, is an 8-acre park, operated by the Corps of Engineers, 8 miles upstream of McNary Dam right on Highway 730. The small park has a day-use area and camping and offers great views of Wallula Gap.

People beat the heat in Hood Park along the Snake River.

Warehouse Beach, Hermiston, is 7 miles upstream of McNary Dam and a part of Hat Rock State Park. This 130-acre park is secluded and has a beautiful beach with views of Wallula Gap to the east. Look for the road signs that direct you to the gravel access road that passes under Highway 730.

McNary Beach Park, Hermiston, is a 118-acre park operated by the Corps of Engineers with a day use area one mile upstream of McNary Dam.

Marina Park, Umatilla, is a small park with a marina, RV park, and a small sand and gravel swimming beach. Owned by the Corps of Engineers and operated by the city of Umatilla, it is just below the Umatilla Bridge and is accessed from the intersection of Third Street and Quincy Avenue.

Marina Park, Boardman, is a 140-acre park with a sandy crescent shaped beach along Marine Drive in Boardman.

Gingko Petrified Forest State Park, Vantage, is a 7,124-acre park with camping on the west side of the Columbia River upstream of Wanapum Dam. The park features 27,000 feet of freshwater shoreline. Ginkgo Petrified Forest, discovered in the late 1920s, is a registered National Natural Landmark.

Blue Heron Park, Moses Lake, is a 54-acre park with a beautiful day-use area and a swimming area. Operated by the city of Moses Lake, the park is located just north of Interstate 90 in Moses Lake.

Potholes Lake State Park, Othello, is a 773-acre camping park with 6,000 feet of freshwater shoreline on O’Sullivan Reservoir. The park is located on the north side of O’Sullivan Dam Road west of the Potholes Reservoir along Hwy 262 east of Royal City.