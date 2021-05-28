FAA reviewing security complaint of an overnight hangar party at Richland Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into an incident at the Richland Airport after people were found asleep in their cars in a secure area after a party at a hangar.

The small general aviation airfield with two paved runways near Highway 240 is operated by the Port of Benton and serves regional business customers.

The airport includes hangars in a secure fenced area and other buildings and hangars outside the fence.

A person renting a hangar inside the fence called Port of Benton officials about 7:30 a.m. Saturday after seeing the cars.

David Billetdeaux, the port’s attorney, told the Herald on Thursday that when he responded to the airport terminal to check on the issue, he found people sleeping in the cars and called Richland police.

“Port of Benton rules and regulations do not allow any type of apartment or residential or sleep over access of any type at the hangars,” he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration sets the guidelines and regulations for hangar uses.

A FAA spokesperson told the Herald they are aware of the incident and are gathering more information, but would not comment further.

The Richland Airport is a public general aviation facility with two paved runways at 1903 Terminal Drive and is operated by the Port of Benton. Courtesy Port of Benton

Billetdeaux said that the port contacted the person leasing the hangar about the breach of contract.

Hangars inside the fence are for people with an airplane or who are conducting airport-related activities.

Outside the fence spaces are rented to individuals and businesses that aren’t airport related.

The Richland Airport is a public general aviation facility with two paved runways at 1903 Terminal Drive and is operated by the Port of Benton. Courtesy Port of Benton

The hangar in question was inside the secure area. However, Billetdeaux said, there was no breach of security and the individuals found sleeping were guests of the person leasing the hangar.

A Richland Police Department spokesman said he had no information available Thursday about the incident.