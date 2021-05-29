Benton county, city residents can dispose of hazardous waste for free

Hazardous household waste may be dropped off Saturday, June 5, at the Benton County Road Maintenance Shop.

The waste collection event is free to all county and city households.

It is scheduled from 8 am. to 3 p.m. at 102808 E. Wiser Parkway in Kennewick, but could close early if it reaches full capacity.

Items accepted include paints, propane tanks, cleaning products, gasoline, gas/oil mix, yard chemicals and fertilizers, motor oils and antifreeze, batteries, fire extinguishers and pool chemicals.

Items that cannot be dropped off include medicine, electronics, business waste, fluorescent tubes and bulbs, tires and biohazards.

For more information call 509-786-5611 or email blanca.parham@co.benton.wa.us.