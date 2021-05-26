‘Super flower blood moon’ lights up Tri-Cities skyline

A super flower blood moon was seen over the Tri-Cities skyline early Wednesday. The western U.S. could see the rare phenomenon which gets its name from three distinct lunar events happening simultaneously.

The Flower Moon happens in May when many flowers are in bloom.

The moon is also the closet full moon this year which makes it a supermoon, according to NASA.

A blood moon is so named for the reddish hue during a full lunar eclipse.