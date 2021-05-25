Richland seniors want a B-17 to soar over graduation. They’re asking for ‘an hour’s pay’

A group of Richland High School students want to get a WWII bomber to fly over graduation.

The Richland Bombers 2021 senior class is spearheading a fundraiser called “Give an hour’s pay and send a bomber their way.”

They are looking to raise $11,000 to have one of the last 10 remaining B-17 bombers soar above the June 12 graduation at Fran Rish Stadium.

“With the difficult times that this past year has brought, not only for our students, but for our community as well, we as a senior class want to bring something unforgettable,” according to information on the fundraiser posted on a Richland School District website.

The campaign refers to the historic effort by thousands of Hanford workers during World War II to donate a day’s wages for a B-17 Flying Fortress. The plane, named the Day’s Pay, flew 69 missions over Germany.

A World War II vintage B­-17 bomber is seen through the bomb bay door of a B-­24 bomber as the two planes fly from Portland in 2002 for a display in Pasco. Tri-City Herald file

With its ties to the Manhattan Project and the atomic bomb, Richland High changed the name of its team from the Beavers to the Bombers in 1944. The school’s logo is a mushroom cloud.

A mural of the Day’s Pay was added at the school on 1993.

The teens are on a tight timeline. They need to get the money to hire the plane by the middle of next week. So they are turning to the community for help.

Many Hanford workers donated a day’s pay to buy a bomber in 1944 during World War II. Courtesy DOE

While it will be flying over the graduating class, the seniors said the entire community will benefit from getting to see the historic plane.

The effort has been met with enthusiasm. One commenter said they donated to the fundraiser for the Day’s Pay mural in the ‘90 and are happy to donate to this.

Donations can be made at tinyurl.com/hourspay.