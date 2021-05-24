Hanford High student dies from complications from asthma

Ryelee Culton’s family is raising money for funeral expenses after the 10th grade student died suddenly from an asthma attack. GoFundMe

Grieving students are being offered help after a Hanford High student known for his great sense of humor died Sunday after an asthma attack.

Counselors are at the Richland school’s library to help grieving students with 10th grader Ryelee Culton’s death, according to a message sent to parents by Principal Tory Christensen.

Students taking classes online can schedule a Zoom meeting with counselors by calling the main office at 509-967-6500.

“We extend our sympathy and support to the Culton family and friends,” Christensen said in his email to students and parents. “Our thoughts are with each of you during this difficult time.”

He also reminded parents that people grieve in different ways. Some are helped by talking with a trusted adult while others may not want to talk at all.

Richland community members have also come out to support Culton’s family. A GoFundMe created by his family had collected more than $11,000 in less than a day.

“We lost our son, friend and brother Ryelee Culton, suddenly last night from complications from his asthma,” GoFundMe organizer Saleena Culton wrote. “We greatly appreciate any help right now to cover the costs.”

In the comments on the GoFundMe and on Facebook, people remembered Ryelee as a wonderful student with a huge heart.