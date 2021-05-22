Honoring Tri-Cities veterans with a deep cleaning in Kennewick

Volunteers from chapters of the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution teamed up Friday to clean the panels of local names on the Veterans Wall memorial in Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick.

Charlene Mueller, in pink, and Jean Alexander work together to rinse off non-toxic cleansers.

They were joined by 18 others to prepare the display for Memorial Day weekend with the help of Marion “Mick” Hersey, a retired U.S. Navy cook from Bremerton, who has become a recognized memorial cleaner and restorer since 2010.

They also cleaned the nearby Armed Forces memorial.