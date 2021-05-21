3 Rivers foundation celebrates $40,000 donation for COVID relief

Abbey Cameron, executive director of 3 Rivers Community Foundation, thanks Steven Ashby, PNNL director and Battelle senior vice president, for his company’s $40,000 donation for their COVID-19 response fund to benefit nonprofit agencies in the Mid-Columbia.

The 3 Rivers Community Foundation funded $273,000 in COVID grants since April 2020.

Second Harvest, Safe Harbor Support Center and Community Action Connections each received $10,000 grants during this week’s event.