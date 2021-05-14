Quick-thinking passerby spots smoke in time to save Kennewick grocery store

Firefighters found a pot of grease on fire inside of this Kennewick business early Friday. Kennewick Fire Department

An observant passerby helped stop a fire that could have destroyed a Kennewick business.

Someone spotted the smoke at 12:30 a.m. Friday coming from the Carniceria 3 Pueblos at 2446 W. Kennewick Ave. and called the fire department.

When firefighters arrived, they found the smoke coming out the front door of the Mexican grocery and meat shop. Once inside, they found a pan of grease burning on the stove.

They quickly put out the flames before it spread.

The crews then cleared smoke from the building. There wasn’t any structural damage.

“The Kennewick Fire Department would like to remind everyone to exercise care when cooking,” said a release from Fire Chief Chad Michael. “Fires from cooking are a leading cause of fires nationwide and locally in the Tri-Cities.”

Benton County Fire District 1, along with the Richland and Pasco fire departments, responded to help Kennewick crews.