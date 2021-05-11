Local

Drive-thru hot meals for Tri-Cities seniors expanded to 5 days a week

By Tri-City Herald staff

Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is giving seniors more ways to get a hot meal.

The volunteer group run by Senior Life Resources Northwest is adding days to its hot meal drive-thru pickup service starting May 17.

Hot meals are available to-go from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday at 1834 Fowler St. in Richland.

Frozen meals can be picked up in person at the following locations:

And on Tuesdays:

No reservations are needed for any meal pickup.

Volunteers continue to deliver meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays to home-bound clients who are 60 and older. Requests for service can be made by calling 509-735-1911 or by going to seniorliferesources.org/contact.

Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels also administers the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program that give eligible low-income seniors $40 in vouchers to use at farmers markets.

Seniors who can’t get to the markets can appoint someone to shop for them.

To apply for vouchers, call 509-735-1911 or email admin@seniorliferesources.org.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service