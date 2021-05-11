Local
Drive-thru hot meals for Tri-Cities seniors expanded to 5 days a week
Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is giving seniors more ways to get a hot meal.
The volunteer group run by Senior Life Resources Northwest is adding days to its hot meal drive-thru pickup service starting May 17.
Hot meals are available to-go from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday at 1834 Fowler St. in Richland.
Frozen meals can be picked up in person at the following locations:
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 1824 Fowler St in Richland.
And on Tuesdays:
- 10 a.m. to noon: Kennewick Senior Center, 500 S Auburn
- 10 a.m. to noon: Pasco Senior Center at 505 N. First Ave.
- 10 a.m. to noon: Pasco Parkside at 253 W Margaret St.
- 10 a.m. to noon: Richland Senior Center at 500 Amon Park
- 10 a.m. to noon: Benton City, 510 14th St.
No reservations are needed for any meal pickup.
Volunteers continue to deliver meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays to home-bound clients who are 60 and older. Requests for service can be made by calling 509-735-1911 or by going to seniorliferesources.org/contact.
Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels also administers the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program that give eligible low-income seniors $40 in vouchers to use at farmers markets.
Seniors who can’t get to the markets can appoint someone to shop for them.
To apply for vouchers, call 509-735-1911 or email admin@seniorliferesources.org.
