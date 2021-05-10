Life Flight air ambulance called to semi-truck crash north of Pasco

One person was transported by air ambulance after a semi-truck wreck near Mesa about 30 miles north of Pasco. Franklin County Fire District 3

One person was flown to a hospital by air ambulance after a semi-truck crashed north of Pasco on Monday morning.

The person was trapped in the mangled, overturned truck loaded with what appeared to be grain.

It crashed before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 17 and Road 170 near Mesa about 30 miles north of Pasco.

The Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted the Franklin County Public Hospital #1 ambulance service in responding to the wreck.

No other information was immediately available.