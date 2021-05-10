Local
Life Flight air ambulance called to semi-truck crash north of Pasco
One person was flown to a hospital by air ambulance after a semi-truck crashed north of Pasco on Monday morning.
The person was trapped in the mangled, overturned truck loaded with what appeared to be grain.
It crashed before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 17 and Road 170 near Mesa about 30 miles north of Pasco.
The Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted the Franklin County Public Hospital #1 ambulance service in responding to the wreck.
No other information was immediately available.
Comments