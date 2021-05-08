3-year-old dies after being run over by a tractor in the Lower Yakima Valley

A 3-year-old child has died after being run over by a tractor in the Lower Yakima Valley on Friday.

A 3-year-old girl has died after being run over by a farm tractor in a field off the highway from Sunnyside to Mabton in the Lower Yakima Valley Friday afternoon.

The child was riding in the bucket of a front-end loader driven by her father near the 6400 block of the Sunnyside-Mabton Highway about 3:30 p.m., according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

The farm is about 40 miles west of the Tri-Cities.

She fell or came out of the bucket and was run over by one of the wheels on the tractor, according to law enforcement reports.

Deputies and a crew with Yakima County Fire District 5 arrived at the field after she had been taken to the Sunnyside hospital in a car. She died at the hospital.

There is no evidence that intoxicants were involved. The incident remains under investigation.