These Tri-Cities teens wanted friends back in school. They held a COVID vaccine clinic

A Delta High junior hopes a vaccine clinic will make it possible for all her fellow students to get back into their classrooms.

Erin Hallquist, along with the school’s Key Club, helped organize one of the Pasco school district’s first vaccination clinics.

About 45 students came through the school cafeteria Friday morning to get a free dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine from a Rite Aid pharmacist.

She was inspired by a similar vaccination event across the river at Richland High School. Richland was one of the first districts in Washington to organize the clinics for eligible students.

And the 17-year-old wanted to do something to help Delta students feel safer returning to school.

Delta High is a STEM school with students from throughout the Tri-Cities who have a particular interest in science, technology, engineering and math.

“When I came back in person and saw everyone really close and taking off their masks to drink water I got really nervous,” Hallquist said.

“There are a number of students that are still online and still learning through Zoom ... and I see how much of a disadvantage they are at. I was thinking that maybe something like this would help them feel comfortable,” she said.

Hallquist started working on setting up the clinic about three weeks ago after hearing about the clinic at Richland High that was organized by the school district.

“I know there are some students at Delta who are taking care of little siblings after school or they don’t have transportation. I thought bringing the vaccine here would make it easier for those individuals to get vaccinated if they wanted to,” she said.

The Pasco School District was already working on a plan to offer vaccination clinics for students 16 and older. So, Hallquist joined forces with them, and the Delta event and another at New Horizons High School were the first in the district.

Chiawana and Pasco high schools will have clinics next week.

Delta High Principal Mike Johnson said the school wanted to provide an easy solution for students to get their shot at a familiar place.

It was a sentiment echoed on the district level by Shane Edinger, director of public affairs.

A Delta High student gets a COVID vaccination at the school Friday during a student-led event. Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

“We have students that value their health,” he said. “We want to provide an opportunity to make it as accessible as possible for our students.”

Across the Tri-Cities, more than 1,200 students have been sent home in recent weeks to quarantine for seven to 14 days for COVID contacts. Vaccinated students don’t need to go into quarantine, even if they come into contact with someone with COVID, under current guidelines.

Delta High School will be holding a follow-up clinic at the end of the month for students to get their second dose. And another for freshmen is likely when vaccines are approved for younger students.

“We had 22 people sign up in an hour on the first day, which was very exciting,” she said. “I had no idea how many people we were going to get. It’s been positive.”

Of the school’s 256 students age-eligible for the vaccine, about a quarter already have been vaccinated, in addition to the 45 others who received it Friday.

Delta student Rory Waddell said his mother has a compromised immune system, so it was important to get the shot to help protect her.

“I wouldn’t want her to get it and I know a couple of people who are also immuno-compromised,” he said.