2 Tri-Cities businesses to pay penalties to settle EPA lead paint claims

Two Kennewick companies are in trouble with the Environmental Protection Agency, which accuses them of renovating older homes without certification for lead-based paint.

Tri-City Glass and All-Safe Abatement Services have agreed to pay $1,000 each in settlement agreements with the EPA and to meet EPA certification requirements before doing any more renovations on older homes.

Six other Washington state home renovation companies also reached settlement agreements.

Lead-contaminated dust from chipped or peeling lead-based paint in homes built prior to 1978 is one of the most common causes of elevated blood lead levels in children, according to the EPA.

Renovators of pre-1978 housing are required by federal law to obtain EPA certification.

They must also inform tenants and residents of possible lead-based paint or known lead hazards and use practices intended to reduce lead-based paint exposure.

Lead-based paint on walls and surfaces that are in good condition is not a health hazard because it cannot be ingested or inhaled.

But removing it or disturbing it can create lead dust and paint chips that are a health hazard.

Tri-Cities area residents who hire contractors to renovate pre-1978 homes should check to see if they are certified. If homeowners do the work themselves, EPA has tips posted at bit.ly/LeadPaintSafety on how to do it safely.