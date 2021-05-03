Tri-Cities divers search Columbia River after sonar sighting of possible car

Divers searched the Columbia River near Bateman Island on Monday after a fisherman reported a possible submerged vehicle.

Authorities responded to the boat launch off the Columbia Park Trail, just west of Columbia Center Boulevard, shortly before 11:30 a.m.

“We have no indication that there’s anybody in the vehicle or that it’s even a vehicle at this point,” Benton County sheriff’s Commander Jon Schwarder initially told the Tri-City Herald. “It could be anything.”

A couple of hours later, Schwarder said divers found a boat oar at the GPS location. So, out of an abundance of caution, Columbia Basin Dive Rescue was bringing in its bigger boat to run sonar and confirm nothing else is underwater.

According to Schwarder, it all started when a fisherman was in the area Sunday and noticed something suspicious on his boat’s sonar.

The fisherman went over it two or three times and believed it could be a vehicle about 8 feet deep, based on the picture displayed on the sonar screen, he said.

Authorities were alerted Monday and activated a water rescue so divers could search the river.