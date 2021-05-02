Ceremony formalizes tribal relationship with Kennewick

Officials from the city of Kennewick and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) met in Columbia Park in Kennewick on Friday to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a government-to-government relationship for the mutual benefit of both.

The memorandum formalizes a relationship that centers on voluntary commitments to perpetuate cultural heritage, promote economic development and work together in good faith.

The Treaty of June 9, 1855 established transfer of land from the members of the Walla Walla, Cayuse, and Umatilla tribes to the United States as part of the Washington and Oregon territories. The Umatilla Indian Reservation in Oregon was created during these negotiations and the confederated tribes were moved there.

The historic and cultural ties of the tribes to the Washington and Tri-Cities area was the main reason behind formalizing the partnership with the city. The CTUIR Board of Trustees unanimously approved of the memorandum.

N. Kathryn Brigham, the board’s chair, says the memorandum with Kennewick will expand communication and provide the foundation for a working relationship between the city and the tribes.

“We’re planning for the future,” Brigham said. “We’re planning to protect our rights, to protect our culture resource sites, all of those things.”