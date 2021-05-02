Officials warn ATVs to stay out of south Richland park area

Richland and the Bureau of Land Management are asking people not to drive in the area next to Keene Road. Courtesy City of Richland

Richland officials plan to start patrolling the land near a popular south Richland park to keep off-road vehicle drivers from damaging the area.

The Bureau of Land Management property is north of Keene Road and near Cherry Blossom Loop in Richland. It sits behind Yoke’s Fresh Market and next to the Badger Mountain Community Park and Dog Park.

Walking and cycling through the area is fine, but it isn’t designed to handle dirt bikes, ATVs or other off-road vehicles, said Jeff Clark, the bureau’s public affairs officer in the Spokane District.

The off-road vehicles are causing noise for the neighboring homes and are destroying vegetation and could spark a fire.

“Agency representatives and residents who live in the vicinity are asking for the public’s help to prevent further damage to the landscape and hope to restore the natural vegetation,” said a notice from Richland officials.

The city encouraged the recreationalists to ride at the Horn Rapids MX Course or Juniper Dunes areas.