Driver critical after truck flips on I-82 exit south of Richland

A driver was in critical condition Wednesday after flipping his pickup on Interstate 82 at the Badger Road exit.

Michael A Rohlfing, 43, of Kennewick, was heading west in a Dodge Ram pickup when he started to exit the highway just before 6 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

He lost control of the truck, it rolled and ended up on its top in the median.

WSP investigators haven’t determined why he lost control.

Rohlfing, who was not wearing his seat belt when he crashed, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.