Are graduations returning to Tri-Cities? Here’s what to expect

While Benton and Franklin counties are seeing increasing COVID-19 rates, it won’t stop Tri-City graduation ceremonies.

In-person graduations this year in Pasco, Kennewick and Richland after using drive-up and virtual celebrations last year.

Most of the districts finalized plans while COVID-19 infection rates were low or falling.

However, the Tri-Cities is seeing a new wave of COVID that could push Tri-Cities back to phase 2 with tighter restrictions after Gov. Jay Inslee’s two-week pause on phase changes is revisited.

The phases are based on metrics related to new cases and hospitalizations. For many activities, the lower the phase the tighter the restrictions on many activities.

While a switch to Phase 2 will effect spectator events such as rodeos, racetracks and some sports facilities — graduations won’t change, according to state rules.

The guidelines for spectator events carves out an exception to allow the pomp and circumstance as long as they operate under a health and safety plan for graduation and commencement ceremonies.

The requirement include being in an an outdoor venue with 25 percent capacity limit or 9,000 people — whichever is less.

The Washington Department of Health also requires schools to follow additional steps such as having a plan for handling congestion and crowding.

While tickets distributed at the the high schools will be limited, state event guidelines dictate that tickets must be sold in groups of less than 15.

While each group may attend together, each group must still remain seated 6 feet away from other groups.

Attendees will need to wear masks, and the entrances will have to be controlled.

All of the school districts will be holding graduation ceremonies at football stadiums — Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco, Lampson Stadium in Kennewick and Fran Rish in Richland. The graduations for the alternative high schools will be held at school campuses.

Kennewick schools

Kennewick graduations run June 10- 12. Participating seniors are being given four tickets each. People also can watch online at ksd.org.

“Graduation ceremonies will look a little different this year due to local and state health and safety guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing,” school officials said in a letter to parents. “With your cooperation, we look forward to providing a safe and positive graduation experience for everyone.”

The schedule is:

Mid-Columbia Partnership at 5 p.m. June 10 at the program’s campus at 5980 W. 12 th Ave.

Ave. Legacy High School at 3:30 p.m. June 11 at the school’s campus at 4624 W. 10 th Ave.

Ave. Phoenix High School at 5:30 p.m. June 11 at the Legacy High School campus, 4624 W. 10 th Ave.

Ave. Kennewick High School at 8:30 a.m. June 12 at Lampson Stadium

Kamiakin High School at 11:30 a.m. June 12 at Lampson Stadium

Southridge High School at 2:30 p.m. June 12 at Lampson Stadium.

Pasco schools

Pasco graduations be during the same weekend as Kennewick’s.

Each graduate is receiving five tickets. The ceremonies for the two largest schools — Chiawana and Pasco — will be holding multiple ceremonies based on the person’s last name.

“While our traditional senior events and graduation ceremonies need to look a little different due to social distancing guidelines and restrictions, we are committed to honoring our students and their families on the completion of their high school journey,” according to the district’s webpage.

Pasco will stream the ceremonies through the district’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The schedule is:

Delta High School at 7 p.m. June 10 at Edgar Brown Stadium

New Horizons High School at 6 p.m. June 11 at the Columbia Basin College Campus

Pasco High School at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 12 at Edgar Brown Stadium

Chiawana High School at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 12 at Edgar Brown Stadium

Richland schools

Richland graduations will be June 11-12. The district has not announced how many people each student will be able to invite or official times.

The schedule so far is:

Hanford High School, evening June 11

Richland High School, late morning June 12