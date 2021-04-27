Longtime Kennewick port commissioner is calling it quits

A Kennewick port commissioner announced Tuesday he won’t run for a second term.

Don Barnes said he is stepping down after his term ends in December.

Retiring Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg previously said he plans to run for the spot that Barnes has held for nine years.

Barnes was initially appointed in May 2012 and later was elected to serve a six-year term.

“It has been an honor to serve as a commissioner at the Port of Kennewick for going on nine years,” Barnes said in his email announcement. “I feel very fortunate to have been entrusted by my local constituents to represent them and their interest at the port.”

He said he’s proud of the role he played in the work on the Columbia Gardens Urban Wine and Artisan Village on the east end of Columbia Drive on downtown Kennewick, and efforts to convert the former Vista Field airfield near Columbia Center mall into a new urban center.

The Columbia Drive project aims to “transform the historic Kennewick riverfront” by developing the area for apartments and businesses. It will connect the wine village with Clover Island activities.

The Vista Field project involves 103 acres being developed for businesses and homes.

He added that disagreements between the port commissioners and CEO have hampered the progress.

Barnes and fellow Commissioner Tom Moak were previously sanctioned after a discussion about a buyback clause on land the port had sold near Vista Field. While Moak accepted the judgment, Barnes appealed and it was overturned, according to the Tri-Cities Business Journal.

The port recently agreed to spend $400,000 to pay for legal bills and investigation costs related to the complaint.

“I believe it’s time for someone with a fresh perspective to help right the ship and refocus energy on advancing these important projects,” he wrote.

He said he plans to remain involved in the community and devote time to service club activities.