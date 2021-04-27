Tri-Cities firefighter and paramedic faces ‘fire storm’ of cancer treatment

David Perkins, a firefighter and paramedic based in the Tri-Cities, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Money is being raised for his medical expenses. Courtesy GoFundMe

A Tri-Cities firefighter and paramedic is preparing for a “fire storm” of treatment after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

David Perkins of West Richland developed severe back pain on April 18, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser started for him.

Tests at Kadlec Regional Medical Center showed he had a colorectal tumor pushing on his spine and spreading to his liver, pancreas and lungs.

He has already had surgery and radiation, and chemotherapy will start soon.

He is unable to work and a goal of raising $100,000 has been set, with about $7,500 raised so far,

“This will be a hell of a tough battle and, as we’ve been told, David needs to prepare for a fire storm!,” according to his GoFundMe page.

Perkins, a native of the Tri-Cities, has worked as firefighter and paramedic for 23 years.

David Perkins, a former firefighter and paramedic with the Hanford Fire Department at the nuclear reservation, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Money is being raised for him. Courtesy GoFundMe

His career has included many years with the Hanford Fire Department at the nuclear reservation and rescue teams for Adventure Medics in the Pacific Northwest.

During the 2020 wildfire season he spent 173 days away from the Tri-Cities in California, Oregon, Colorado and Arizona, according to his Facebook page.

He served in Afghanistan and Iraq. He also owns Backroads Angling.