24-year-old Southridge grad dies after veering off road south of Kennewick

A 24-year-old Kennewick man died in a crash when he ran off a county road south of the Tri-Cities over the weekend.

A Benton County deputy spotted the wrecked Volkswagen Jetta at 3:20 a.m. Saturday as he was responding to different call, said sheriff’s Commander Jon Schwarder.

The deputy stopped to investigate and found Drew St. Martin critically injured.

He was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland where he died.

Benton County deputies and the Washington State Patrol are working to determine why St. Martin went off Clodfelter Road near East Windward Lane.

There was significant damage to the Jetta but no indication that any other vehicles were involved.

His seat belt was buckled when the crash happened, said the sheriff’s office.

St. Martin’s Facebook page shows he’s a Southridge High grad and had worked at Lowe’s.