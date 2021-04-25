Man critically hurt in Kennewick apartment complex fire

Kennewick Fire Department

The resident of a Kennewick apartment was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Sunday evening after a fire broke out in the unit.

Firefighters were called to Tanglewood Apartments south of Kamiakin High School at 6:15 p.m. for a fire in the “C” building.

“Crews rescued one occupant out of the fire unit” at 465 N. Arthur St., said Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael in a 6:48 p.m. tweet.

The victim is believed to be a man.

Kennewick firefighters were assisted by other Tri-Cities agencies, including Pasco and Benton County.

In a Pasco Fire Department post on Twitter, the agency acknowledged having its own commercial fire call at 6:04 p.m. on West Lewis Street.

Since that fire was out upon arrival, all units were released from the scene so they could go help in Kennewick, the post said.

Firefighters were finishing up at the apartment complex at 7:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by Kennewick fire.

The post added that the Richland Fire Department assisted on a medical call in east Kennewick at the same time since Kennewick crews were tied up at the fire.