2 motorcyclists hurt in 3 days in Tri-Cities region crashes

A Prosser motorcyclist was injured when a driver pulling a horse trailer turned left in front of him Saturday at the Wallula Junction intersection with Highway 12.

The crash was about 13 miles east of Pasco about 2:10 p.m.., said the Washington State Patrol.

Luis E. Quiroa, 35, was riding west on the Highway 730 spur at Highway 12 when truck and trailer pulled out.

The truck driver Anne C. Coote, 61, of Echo, Ore., and her passenger were not hurt.

Quiroa was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. His condition was not immediately available Sunday.

Charges are pending against Coote, said a WSP release.

Three days earlier, a Kennewick motorcyclist crashed on Interstate 82 in Prosser.

Chad E. Skelton, 49, was headed west on the interstate and lost control while trying to change lanes, said WSP investigators.

He also was taken to Kadlec in Richland.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday.