Tri-Cities farmers markets offering more than just fresh produce this summer

The Tri-Cities farmers market season soon will be in full gear and with new guidelines to allow far more offerings than last summer.

Among the biggest changes from a year ago is that Washington’s COVID-19 guidance for farmers markets does not restrict the types of vendors who can sell at markets.

Last year, largely only produce and prepackaged food vendors were allowed during the pandemic.

And while you may not to be able to stroll the vendors and sample tasty bits of fruit and cheese, product sampling now is allowed as long as the region is in Phase 2 or 3 and masking and social distancing guidelines are followed when not eating or drinking.

Downtown Kennewick

Historic Downtown Kennewick Farmers Market is getting ready for a new season.

“It will still look different, but it will feel a lot more familiar,” said Stephanie Button., executive director for the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership. “We don’t have to be quite so rigid.”

The market has the capacity to have about 30 vendors and can accommodate food trucks next to the market. The Kennewick market also will return to having wine and beer makers that offer tastings and growler fills.

A sign in Kennewick urges people to wear masks and maintain social distance. The Kennewick Farmer’s Market is open 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through October at the Flag Plaza in downtown. Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com

Market vendors will be able to accept EBT and is participating in the SNAP Market Match program up to $40 per card. Also the market will be able to accept WIC, Senior WIC and Pandemic EBT cards.

The Kennewick market will open in June, and hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until October at Flag Plaza, 204 W. Kennewick Ave. Online: historickennewick.org/farmers-market.

Richland Farmers Market

The Richland Farmers Market will fill The Parkway starting June 4.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday through October.

The market features produce vendors, as well as artisans who make handcrafted foods such as oils, breads and jams and goods such as clothing, jewelry garden decor and pottery.

Market manager Kathy Hanson told the Herald that plans still are being finalized but that she is working closely with the Benton Franklin Health District and the city of Richland will be announcing details soon.

Pasco Farmers Market

The Downtown Pasco Development Authority started its market on the first weekend of May on a temporary site while its plaza gets a $5.8 million overhaul.

The Pasco Farmers Market Pavilion and downtown Peanuts Park renovation that will be done this fall includes new covers and structures for the market and modernized and upgraded infrastructure to better accommodate food trucks and events. City of Pasco

The market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October near the traditional market plaza. Booths are set up on Fourth Avenue, in front of Pasco Specialty Kitchen, between Lewis and Columbia streets.

The market will be in its temporary location while the traditional designated space undergoes a major renovation and revitalization that has been in the works for at least six years.

The work on Peanuts Park and Farmers Market Pavilion is being done by Booth & Sons construction and is scheduled to be completed by the fall.

South Richland market

▪ The 3 Eyed Fish Farmers Market opens June 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through October at the restaurant’s parking lot, 1970 Keene Road in south Richland. For more information, call 509-551-4833.

▪ 3 Eyed Fish launched a new vendors market this month that will be open every third Thursday of the month in the restaurant’s parking lot. The Vendors at the Village will feature local handmade products, artisans and classes.

Prosser market

The Prosser Farmers Market is scheduled to open May 29 will run from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 2. at Prosser City Park at Seventh Street and Sommers Avenue.