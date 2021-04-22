Tri-Cities bicyclist dies after collision in busy south Richland intersection

A Richland bicyclist hit by a vehicle at a busy intersection on Easter has died.

Christopher Otterbein, 63, was struck at Queensgate Drive and Keene Road in the evening April 4.

Traffic cameras showed he disregarded numerous traffic signals or stop signs as he rode south on Queensgate and entered into traffic on Keene Road, said Richland police Sgt. Shawn Swanson.

He said a driver didn’t see Otterbein until the last moment and tried to swerve out of the way, but couldn’t avoid him.

The driver, whose name was not released by police, didn’t appear impaired and cooperated with the investigation, Swanson said in email to the Herald. It’s unclear what type of vehicle the person was driving.

Otterbein was later flown to a Spokane hospital, where he died April 13, confirmed the Benton County Coroner’s Office.

While the accident was tragic, Swanson said it was preventable.

“The department shares the community’s concerns that motorists need to be more aware of two-wheel modes of transportation,” Swanson said. “Whether that is a motorcyclist or a pedal cyclist, they are often hard to see.”

But he said, “We also take an honest approach with regards to cyclist responsibilities as well.”

Otterbein was a Richland High graduate with a love of motorcycles and motocross, along with hiking in the wilderness, according to his obituary. He’d hiked through the Olympics, climbed Mount Rainier and scaled El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in California.

He held various jobs including working for Boeing before becoming a fly fishing guide, living in Idaho, Washington and California.

He eventually returned to Richland to live with his father, Glenn Otterbein. He is survived by his father, mother, a brother and sister and his half sister.