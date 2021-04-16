Finley crash ties up traffic when 21-year-old hits oncoming construction truck

A Kennewick woman crossed the center line and triggered a crash that tied up traffic in Finley on Thursday afternoon.

Joseline Y. Tene Huerta, 21, was heading north on Highway 397 shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday in a Kia Forte when she crossed into the southbound lane about three miles south of Kennewick, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Forte hit a Kenworth construction truck heading south, and then crashed into a fence,

The crash shut down Highway 397 between Bryson Brown and Perkins roads, and a detour was set up while police investigated.

Troopers have not determined what made her lose control.

Tene Huerta, and the Kenworth’s driver, Jason L. Palmer, 46, of Burbank, were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. He’s been released from the hospital. She was transferred to another hospital but her condition was not available Friday.

Both were wearing their seat belts.

WSP troopers cited Tene Huerta with second-degree negligent driving.