Some Richland parents worry distance learning will shut down as classroom reopen

Richland officials are promising distance learning will continue for the students who want it, but parents are fearing a different story.

Schools across the district will bring back students for full-time in-person learning on April 19.

Richland officials have promised that middle and high school students staying at home can learn alongside with their peers inside the classroom. Teachers will stream their lessons during class.

The district has a similar program for elementary school students to stay online, but in that case the teachers offer the lessons online.

A handful of parents called in to Tuesday night’s Richland School Board worried their children may be forced to return if they want to stay in their same classes.

One parent said their high school teachers told them the cameras were being shut off on Monday because the district and the Richland Education Association hadn’t reached an agreement on the extra work caused by the camera.

“Those cameras go off and our kids lose their education,” she said.

Richland School Board President Rick Jansons promised that the cameras won’t be shut down.

“This is incorrect and it’s causing confusion with parents and students,” he said at the meeting. “The district has directed staff to refrain from making these statements to parents and students,”

The district and the Richland Education Association are continuing to negotiate over the details of what will happen beginning Monday, Jansons said.

The association had no information to share Wednesday on that agreement.

The school board issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying district staff will share the plan for the rest of school year.

They said allowing students to continue to access classes through Zoom is part of “the public health requirements and precautions necessary to protect the community.”