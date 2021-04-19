Tri-Cities online auction to help women with scholarships, mentorships and more

Soroptimist International of Three Rivers is having a fundraiser at the end of the month.

Money from the Spring Dreams Online Auction is April 29 to May 2 to support efforts to help women in the Mid-Columbia through scholarships, mentorships and educational outreach.

The auction includes items such as a magnum vertical of cabernet sauvignon from Col Solare and numerous other lots of wine, gift cards for dinners and yard care and more.

Soroptimist International of Three Rivers is a chapter of Soroptimist International, a global volunteer movement working to transform the lives of women and girls through educational and empowerment opportunities.

For auction, go to: 32auctions.com/2021DreamsAuction. Purchases will be delivered before Mother’s Day.

For more information, go to www.si3r.org or the Soroptimist International of Three Rivers Facebook page.