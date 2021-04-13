Baby goats help raise money for Wishing Star, Tri-Cities kids

Oaklee McBride, a Wishing Star recipient, holds a baby goat during a visit to Toyota of Tri-Cities in Kennewick for the 16th annual “Send A Friend A Goat” fundraiser.

Toyota of Tri-Cities General Manager Carmen Marquart, center, was one of the first participants in the program when it launched this Monday.

The Wishing Star Foundation has a booth set up inside Ranch & Home in Kennewick this week where people can stop by and learn more about the nonprofit and pet the baby goats. Anyone wanting to participate in “Send A Friend A Goat” can text ”GOAT” to 24365 and follow the instructions sent in the reply.